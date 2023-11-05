Sunday, November 05, 2023
Civil Aviation, Uni Software win in PSC Cricket League  

STAFF REPORT
November 05, 2023
LAHORE - Civil Aviation Authority and Uni Software registered victories in the 7th Premier Super Corporate Cricket League. At the Valencia Cricket Ground, Civil Aviation Authority defeated Descon. Team Descon scored 134 runs in 20 overs, which was achieved by Civil Aviation team in the 18th over. In the second match, Uni Software outplayed PTV team. Uni Software team scored 168 runs in 20 overs, while PTV team could score 140 runs in the allotted overs. Chief Organizer Faheem Mukhtar Butt distributed man of the match awards. 

