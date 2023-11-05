CM orders CMIIT to start 100-day inspection plan for all govt offices

KARACHI-The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar, while presiding over a joint meeting of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) and the Chief Minister Inspection and Inquiries Team (CMIIT) at CM House here on Saturday, observed that both the agencies were understaffed and directed them to abolish their non-technical posts and appoint investigators and technical persons so that performance of their organisations could be improved.

The chief minister ordered the CMIIT to start a 100-day Inspection Plan for all government offices including hospitals, schools, municipalities, and development authorities.

Chairman E&ACE Zulfiqar Shah while briefing the CM said that anti-corruption was a special agency for the investigation of certain offences relating to corruption by, or inquiry into misconduct of public servants and holding preliminary inquiries against such servants in the province.

The other functions of anti-corruption include Inquiring and investigating cases of corruption in government departments, the public sector, corporations and semi-government Organizations.

The CM was told that the total sanctioned strength of the anti-corruption establishment was 1416 against which only 679 were working and 742 posts were vacant. At this, the CM directed Chairman Anti-Corruption to abolish non-technical posts and, in their place, create posts of investigators, and technical officers who can investigate the cases, prosecute them properly in the courts and prepare proper files.

The chief minister said that he was not satisfied with the recruitment being made through a third party. “I want you to send a request to the Sindh Public Service Commissioner and make its recruitment through them,” he said.

Baqar also directed the Anti-corruption establishment to evolve an automated digital system under which the institution of a complaint, initiation of an inquiry, its findings, statements, and decision of the committees or in case of the challan to the anti-corruption courts must be automated, transparent and digital.

The CM directed the chairman to make his organization – the anti-corruption establishment a trustworthy, efficient, hardworking and smart organ of the government.

Chairman ACE Zulfiqar Shah shared the performance of his organization and told the CM that during the last five years- 2018 to 2023 – it paid 328 surprise visits, conducted 158 raids, trapped 59, registered 759 cases, challaned 725 cases, of them 65 were convicted. At this, the chief minister said that the ACE would have to improve its performance. The convection rate is not satisfactory.

The CM said that there was a dire need for capacity Building and Training of ACE Officers and Officials. He directed the Chief Secretary to ensure the holding of regular Anti-Corruption (I, II & III) meetings.

Chairman CMIIT Rafiq Buriro briefing the CM said that the main functions of the CMIIT include ensuring good governance, public service delivery, transparency & efficiency and enforcement of office discipline and punctuality in government offices.

Inspections, verifications and supervision of financial transactions, auctions, and liabilities; inspection of the tendering processes; monitoring and Inspection of development schemes and ensuring removal of shortcomings are the main functions of the CMIIT, the CM was told.

The CMIIT also conducts assigned inquiries/verifications relating to works and services to unearth malpractices, violations, and misuse of authority and of public funds. The CM directed the CMIIT to develop digital solutions to monitor the presence and performance of government functionaries and ensure bio-metric and geo-tagged attendance of employees of all departments including the police.” The CM said that the CMIIT should develop a Dashboard and Online Interface for general and specific public complaints and their redressal and regular review.