 CM Punjab approves launch of specialisation classes for doctors: Dr Jamal

Rawalpindi-The caretaker Minister of Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare Dr Jamal Nasir has said that for the first time in the history of Pakistan, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has approved the launch of specialisation classes for doctors in the district headquarters hospitals of Attock, Bhakkar, Mandi Bahauddin and Jhang with the support of the College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPSP) and that the posts of specialist doctors will also be increased in DHQ hospitals of Punjab.

He was speaking as a special guest at the 56th annual convocation of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan (CPSP) here on Saturday. In the convocation, President of the World Federation of Medical Education Ricardo Leon, President of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan, Professor Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, Senior Vice President Prof. Muhammad Shoaib Shafi, Lt. Gen. Arshad Wasim, heads of other health institutions, besides students, teachers and parents participated in large numbers.

Dr. Jamal Nasir said that discussions with the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan have been completed and formal orders have also been issued for starting post-graduate classes in DHQ hospitals of these districts. Provincial Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir said that two new cancer hospitals are being established in Lahore, which will be made operational within a short period of two months. He said that one cancer hospital will be established in Manawan area of Lahore while the other one will be established in Punjab Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute, Lahore. He said that these historic decisions have been made with the special efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

He said that Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi is personally supervising the improvement of hospitals in Punjab. Dr. Jamal Nasir said that CPSP has become an international organization and it’s regional centres have been set up in England, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and Nepal that is the matter of pride for the entire country. He said that the doctors who obtained degrees from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan are rendering their services not only in Pakistan but also in foreign countries.

Later, the provincial minister also distributed shields among the CPSP officials and awarded degrees to the graduating students.