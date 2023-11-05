Commissioner chairs meeting of threat assessment committee

SUKKUR-Under the chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Samiuddin Siddiqui, a meeting of the threat assessment committee was held in the conference hall of Commissioner office Sukkur on Saturday. In the meeting, withdrawal of additional security guards given to political, religious, serving and retired officers in the three respective districts and other issues were reviewed. The meeting attended by DIG Sukkur Police, Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki DCs and SSPs and various related departments and law enforcement agencies. It was decided in the meeting that according to the orders received by the higher authorities and the interior department, additional security will be withdrawn from the present service or retired officers including various political figures and religious leaders and the threat committees at district level will decide to provide security to anyone. On this occasion, Commissioner Sukkur said that foolproof security would be provided during the general election.