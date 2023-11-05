Commissioner Sibi Division visits DHQ Hospital Dera Bugti

QUETTA - Commis­sioner Sibi Division Bashir Ahmad Bangulzai made a detailed visit to DHQ Hos­pital Dera Bugti where he inspected emergency, gy­necology ward, laboratory, nutrition, X-ray room, EPI, medicine store. He also re­viewed construction and renovation work at ICU, Blood Bank and other plac­es. On this occasion, the MS and other officers of the hospital briefed the Com­missioner about the speed and quality of the work. Commissioner Sibi Division Bashir Ahmed Bangalzai said that the construction work should be done ac­cording to the standard. He also directed the concerned XEN to speed up the work and complete it within the stipulated period adding that by contacting the top officials of the health de­partment, the CBC machine would be installed and ac­tivated soon, the x-ray unit would also be repaired im­mediately.