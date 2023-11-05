Commissioner Sibi Division visits DHQ Hospital Dera Bugti

QUETTA - Commissioner Sibi Division Bashir Ahmad Bangulzai made a detailed visit to DHQ Hospital Dera Bugti where he inspected emergency, gynecology ward, laboratory, nutrition, X-ray room, EPI, medicine store. He also reviewed construction and renovation work at ICU, Blood Bank and other places. On this occasion, the MS and other officers of the hospital briefed the Commissioner about the speed and quality of the work. Commissioner Sibi Division Bashir Ahmed Bangalzai said that the construction work should be done according to the standard. He also directed the concerned XEN to speed up the work and complete it within the stipulated period adding that by contacting the top officials of the health department, the CBC machine would be installed and activated soon, the x-ray unit would also be repaired immediately.