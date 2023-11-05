Departmental action initiated against corrupt officers

KARACHI - The Sindh Finance Department has initiated departmental action against corrupt officers after revealing corruption of millions of rupees in the district finance offices of Jacobabad and Kashmore. According to media reports, a two-member team, consisting of Sindh Finance Department DIG Trizi Iqbal Sheikh and District Finance Officer Sukkur Huzoor Bakhsh Memon, has been formed to investigate the officers involved in the corruption scandal under the Sindh Civil Servants Rules. Zulqarnain Shah, Sub-Accountant, has been suspended on charges of corruption, incompetence, and negligence of duties. In the recent past, numerous cases of corruption have been coming up in the district finance offices under the Sindh Finance Department. Many cases are under investigation in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and the provincial anti-corruption department against several officers on charges of corruption. In the departmental action, a dozen officers have been dismissed and many have been suspended. A report has been made to the head office. The Sindh Finance Department has taken a tough stance against corruption and is committed to rooting it out of the department.