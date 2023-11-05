Sunday, November 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ECP establishes Central Control Room to monitor Sindh LG by-elections

APP
November 05, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established a central control room/ complaint cell in Islamabad to monitor the local government by-elections taking place in 16 districts of Sindh on Sunday.
The control room has been set up and will operate continuously until the final results are received. The control room’s role includes addressing any polling-related complaint that emerges during the elections. Complaints can be submitted 24/7 through phone, fax, or email.
As per an ECP spokesperson, the election process will be monitored by senior officers from the control room. The Control Room maintains continuous communication with District Monitoring Officers and Monitoring Teams in Sindh. Setting up the central control room showcases the ECP’s proactive approach to ensuring a smooth and equitable local government election process in Sindh. The spokesperson stated that concerns regarding polling can be reported at any time using the phone numbers 051-9201057; 051-9204403; 051-9210837 and 051-9210838. The complaints could also be faxed to the control Room on 051-9204404

LESCO detects 338 power pilfering connections on 56th day

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1699072087.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023