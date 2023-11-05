Effective traffic management should be ensured, says CM

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Ghora Chowk Defence Mor flyover project and reviewed progress on the project, besides inspecting ongoing construction work.

The CM monitored the steel-fixing pro­cess on the flyover and talked to labourers. Expressing his satis­faction, he said work on the project was go­ing on day and night and he was happy at pace of work on the project. He said that no compromise should be made on the quality of construction work. Effective traffic man­agement should be ensured during con­struction work on the project, he added.

The caretaker chief minister said citizens would be provided fa­cilitation and ease in their transportation with the completion of the project. A signal-free corridor would be completed from the Centre Point Gulberg up to Ghora Chowk De­fence Mor, he added.

Central Business District (CBD) Chief Executive Officer Im­ran Amin informed the CM that Ghora Chowk flyover com­prised three lanes and the project would cost approximately Rs 1.9 billion. All resources were being utilised for completion of the project. He said on the directions of the CM, the project would be completed before stipulated time pe­riod.

Commissioner/ DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhwa gave a brief­ing about progress be­ing made on the proj­ect and its completion.

Provincial Minister Azfar Ali Nasir, Depu­ty Commissioner, DIG Operations, CTO and officials concerned were also present.