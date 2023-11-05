Entry Test for Undergraduate degree programs at SAU today

HYDERABAD- Sindh Agricultural University is set to conduct entry tests for admission to its undergraduate degree programs on Sunday, November 5. The entry tests will witness over 4,200 candidates participating in Sindh Agricultural University and its associated institutions, including Dokri, Khairpur Agricultural Colleges, and the Umerkot campus. According to the university spokesperson, for the first time, test centers have been established in Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Umerkot. Test centers have been set up in institutions such as the Balochistan University of Information, Technology, Engineering, and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) in Quetta, Hyderabad Public School, Umerkot Campus, and Sukkur Public School.