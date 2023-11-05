Fawad Chaudhry arrested from Islamabad residence

Islamabad - Former outspoken PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, who is currently a member of the Istehkam- i-Pakistan Party (IPP), was arrested on Saturday, his wife said.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Hiba Fawad said, “Fawad [has been] arrested and taken to [an] unknown place.”

His brother, Faisal Chaudhry, also confirmed the arrest, alleging that the ex-federal minister was “kidnapped by a few uniformed officials accompanied by plainclothed men while he was having breakfast at his Islamabad residence”. “Even after my repeated insistence, they did not present any arrest warrant or order. I have serious apprehen­sions about his safety,” he add­ed. Faisal later submitted a re­quest for his brother’s recovery in the court of Judicial Magis­trate Ahmed Shahzad Gondal. It mentioned the federal gov­ernment and the Kohsar sta­tion house officer as the re­spondents.

He said that Fawad was picked up by officials dressed in Islam­abad police uniform and some civilian clothes at 12:30pm to­day. He said his brother was not wanted in any case, adding that Fawad was in “illegal custody” and his recovery was within the court’s jurisdiction. Faisal re­quested that the court issue or­ders for his brother’s recovery, otherwise there was a “possibil­ity of irreparable loss” if Fawad was not freed from his illegal detention. The request was ac­cepted with a hearing held to­day in which the judge ordered summoned a police report and adjourned proceedings.