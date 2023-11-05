Fazlur Rehman lands in Qatar to meet key Hamas leaders

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has reached Qatar to meet the key Hamas leaders amid the Israeli invasion of Gaza.

According to reports, the JUI-F chief left for Qatar last night on a four-day visit.

The sources said that he will meet the Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and its former chief Khalid Mashal during his stay in the Gulf state.

The sources added that the JUI-F chief is also likely to meet the high officials of both Qatar and Turkiye to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

He would also talk to the Arab leaders regarding the humanitarian assistance for the people of Palestine