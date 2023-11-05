Sunday, November 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Fazlur Rehman lands in Qatar to meet key Hamas leaders

Fazlur Rehman lands in Qatar to meet key Hamas leaders
5:38 PM | November 05, 2023
National

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has reached Qatar to meet the key Hamas leaders amid the Israeli invasion of Gaza.

According to reports, the JUI-F chief left for Qatar last night on a four-day visit.

The sources said that he will meet the Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and its former chief Khalid Mashal during his stay in the Gulf state.

The sources added that the JUI-F chief is also likely to meet the high officials of both Qatar and Turkiye to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

He would also talk to the Arab leaders regarding the humanitarian assistance for the people of Palestine

Tags:

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1699161246.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023