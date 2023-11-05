Sunday, November 05, 2023
FDA sealed 77 plots last week

Staff Reporter
November 05, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD   -   The Faisalabad Devel­opment Authority (FDA) sealed 77 plots on violation of the rules and regulations last week. The FDA spokes­man said here on Saturday that the FDA Enforcement Section had launched a vig­orous campaign against the violation of the rules and regulations by plot own­ers and residential colonies as developers of the colo­nies initiated the schemes without approval whereas owners started use of their plots for commercial pur­poses without paying com­mercialization fee. He said that FDA teams sealed 77 plots last week including 37 in Millat Town, 18 in Mohallah Usman Abad, 10 in Madina Town, 10 in Sir Syed Town and 2 in Gujjar Basti. The plots will be de-sealed when their owners pay commercialization fee along with fines, he added.

