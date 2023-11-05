Five doctors among 8 new cases of Congo virus reported in Quetta

QUETTA - Eight more cases of Congo virus have been reported in Quetta, out of which five are doctors. On the other hand, an outbreak of unknown pathogens has spread in the intensive care unit of a government hospital in the Balochistan capital. According to a spokesperson for the Balochistan Health Department Integrated Health Monitoring and Emergency Response Unit, sixteen medical staff members have been affected due to the outbreak of the pathogens in the ICU of the Civil Sandeman Hospital in Quetta. Those affected are being treated after being shifted to a separate ward.
According to the spokesman, the symptoms of the pathogen include the sudden onset of severe pain in the body. A high fever with stiffness and chills are also among its symptoms. In addition, mild respiratory symptoms, decreased platelet count, and lymphopenia are also among its symptoms. According to the spokesman, the pathogen is highly contagious, and teams from the health directorate are working to control the situation, and samples are being tested in labs to identify the pathogens. All arrangements for prevention and testing have been made.
GOVT COMMITTED TO PREVENTING CONGO VIRUS IN BALOCHISTAN
Balochistan Health Secretary Abdullah Khan said that the Balochistan government was committed to making a success of the health department’s strategy for the prevention and treatment of the Congo virus in the province. He expressed these views while visiting Civil Hospital late at night on Friday. The Secretary of Health said that he was monitoring the Congo virus situation and treatment facilities in Balochistan Hospital to prevent the possible spread of the Congo virus.
He said that MS Civil Hospital, the Health Department, and senior officials of the DG Health Office, along with the team of PDSRU, established an isolation ward for Congo virus-infected people. Doctors, medical staff, and patients were informed about the preventive measures against the Congo virus, and arrangements were made to transfer the doctors and medical staff who were in critical condition affected by the Congo virus to Karachi by air ambulance, he said.
Secretary of Health Abdullah Khan said that measures would ensure strict implementation of SOPs to control the spread of the Congo virus, adding that the monitoring mechanism of the Department of Health was being made effective to continuously review the situation of the Congo virus.
According to the global recommendations, the measures to prevent infectious diseases in hospitals should be made effective. To prevent infectious illnesses in hospitals, the hospital has been included in the safety framework, he said, adding that a strategy has been formulated to tackle the Congo virus. He said that the Balochistan Chief Minister, Caretaker Health Minister, and Chief Secretary Balochistan were committed to the success of the health department’s strategy for the prevention and treatment of the Congo virus.