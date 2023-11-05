Five doctors among 8 new cases of Congo virus reported in Quetta

QUETTA - Eight more cases of Congo virus have been reported in Quetta, out of which five are doctors. On the other hand, an outbreak of unknown pathogens has spread in the intensive care unit of a government hospital in the Balo­chistan capital. According to a spokes­person for the Balochistan Health Department Integrated Health Moni­toring and Emergency Response Unit, sixteen medical staff members have been affected due to the outbreak of the pathogens in the ICU of the Civil Sandeman Hospital in Quetta. Those affected are being treated after being shifted to a separate ward.

According to the spokesman, the symptoms of the pathogen include the sudden onset of severe pain in the body. A high fever with stiffness and chills are also among its symptoms. In addition, mild respiratory symptoms, decreased platelet count, and lym­phopenia are also among its symp­toms. According to the spokesman, the pathogen is highly contagious, and teams from the health director­ate are working to control the situa­tion, and samples are being tested in labs to identify the pathogens. All ar­rangements for prevention and test­ing have been made.

GOVT COMMITTED TO PREVENTING CONGO VIRUS IN BALOCHISTAN

Balochistan Health Secretary Abdullah Khan said that the Balochistan govern­ment was committed to making a suc­cess of the health department’s strat­egy for the prevention and treatment of the Congo virus in the province. He expressed these views while visiting Civil Hospital late at night on Friday. The Secretary of Health said that he was monitoring the Congo virus situ­ation and treatment facilities in Balo­chistan Hospital to prevent the pos­sible spread of the Congo virus.

He said that MS Civil Hospital, the Health Department, and senior of­ficials of the DG Health Office, along with the team of PDSRU, established an isolation ward for Congo virus-in­fected people. Doctors, medical staff, and patients were informed about the preventive measures against the Congo virus, and arrangements were made to transfer the doctors and medical staff who were in critical condition affected by the Congo virus to Karachi by air ambulance, he said.

Secretary of Health Abdullah Khan said that measures would ensure strict implementation of SOPs to con­trol the spread of the Congo virus, add­ing that the monitoring mechanism of the Department of Health was being made effective to continuously review the situation of the Congo virus.

According to the global recommen­dations, the measures to prevent in­fectious diseases in hospitals should be made effective. To prevent infec­tious illnesses in hospitals, the hos­pital has been included in the safety framework, he said, adding that a strategy has been formulated to tack­le the Congo virus. He said that the Balochistan Chief Minister, Caretaker Health Minister, and Chief Secretary Balochistan were committed to the success of the health department’s strategy for the prevention and treat­ment of the Congo virus.