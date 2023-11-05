Forces nab 620 in operation against illegal immigrants in Quetta

Law enforcers have arrested 620 illegal immigrants in an operation launched in different areas of the capital of Balochistan province, according to figures released by police on Sunday.

It said 116 illegal immigrants were arrested from City Division, 62 from Quaidabad Division, 323 from Saddar and 119 from Saryab.

All the arrested illegal immigrants have been sent to Chaman border area for deportation.

Meanwhile, 5,246 members of 477 families have been deported via Chaman. They include 1,717 men, 1,367 women and 2,162 children.