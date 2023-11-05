Sunday, November 05, 2023
Four kidnappers arrested, abductee recovered

5:50 PM | November 05, 2023
National

Kidnapping for Ransom Cell Saturday arrested four men involved in kidnapping for ransom incidents.

As per details shared by DIG Organised Crime Unit Lahore, the accused were identified as Intisar, Sajawal, Matloob and Usman.

Dr Umar, who was abducted by the accused from North Cantt area six months ago, was recovered.

The accused also wanted to kidnap Dr Shabir, a Child Specialist, for ransom.

Organised Crime Unit Iqbal Town arrested 16 members of five different gangs operating in Lahore.

The accused were identified as M Tayyab, Ali Ahmed, M Javed, Sajid Ali, M Umar, M Yasin, Zohaib, Mahmood Ahmed, Abdul Rahman, M Iqbal, Tariq Mahmood, Abdul Jabbar, Awais Tahir, and M Shahbaz

