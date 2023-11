HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has made a further collection of 132 million rupees as a consequence of recent actions against defaulters and electricity thieves, out of which 131 million rupees were recovered from defaulters and 0.1 million rupees were received as penalties. According to the Hesco spokesperson, due to non-payment of outstanding dues, electricity supply has been disconnected from six transformers in various areas of the region.