High powered US delegation visits LCCI

LAHORE-Deputy Speaker of New York State Assembly Phillip Ramos Saturday paid a historic visit to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry along with the members of American Pakistan Public Affairs Committee (APPAC). President LCCI Kashif Anwar warmly welcomed the delegation and presented the address of welcome while Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry, Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt, Advisor to Deputy Speaker Ather Tirmizi and Chairman American Pakistanis Public Affairs Committee Dr. Ijaz Ahmad also spoke on the occasion while LCCI Executive Committee members were also present in the meeting.

The Deputy Speaker NY State Assembly said that the objective of his visit is to establish sister-state relationship and to build collaboration between the two respective regions in various sectors including agriculture, education, health, trade, and culture.

He said that geopolitics keeps happening, we should think outside of it and talk about economic developments. He said that all support would be extended to Pakistani businessmen who want to do business with US. He also assured his help for trade shows, exhibitions and dialogues. He added that United States can cooperate in the fields of IT, pharmacy, agriculture and various others. He said that our main objective is to promote small businesses. “We want to deliver and want to bring you together with the market”, he said.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar appreciated the purpose of the visit and said that it holds immense significance for our both regions. The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has always been committed to fostering global ties and enhancing Pakistan’s trade and economic relations with the United States.

He said that New York is a major global city known for its unique blend of culture, finance and innovation. Rather it is a global hub where people from all over the world converge to make their dreams come true. New York is also a city close to the hearts of many Pakistanis, who have found their second home in the neighborhoods of New York.

Kashif Anwar said that on the other side, Punjab holds immense social and economic importance within Pakistan. It is often hailed as the heart of our nation, contributing significantly to the economic prosperity and cultural diversity of Pakistan. It is worth mentioning that the Punjab contributes more than 50% to both the GDP and population of Pakistan. He said that the synergy of these two regions, Punjab and New York, is an excellent idea followed by the agreement signed earlier in January 2023 (by Anthony Rendon, Speaker of the California State Assembly, and Wasif Khurshid, Chairman, Planning and Development Board, Punjab) that has officially declared Punjab and California “the sister provinces”. He said we believe that these steps may not only bring about transformative change in the socio-economic outlook of Punjab but also make ways to further strengthen the Pakistan-American relations. It is needless to mention that Dr. Ijaz Ahmad, Chairman, American Pakistanis Public Affairs Committee with the support and cooperation of APPAC members can make a significant difference in this connection. The LCCI president said that the theme of declaring Punjab and New York as Sister States is a visionary step and we need to make joint efforts to ensure that it must bring about the positive results. It has immense potential to unlock the diverse opportunities for both regions. It can lead to enhanced trade, investment, cultural exchanges, and cooperation in various sectors. Such a declaration can create a platform for collaboration in areas like education, healthcare, technology, and much more. I am very much convinced that it will be a win-win situation for both the countries.

He urged the government authorities in Punjab to work closely with the office of the Deputy Speaker of New York State Assembly and take concrete steps in making this initiative a reality. In this connection the role of Ather Tirmizi, Advisor to Mr. Phillip Ramos is very important whereas we from the platform of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry stand fully behind this endeavor. We would like to offer our unwavering support to facilitate the collaboration between our beloved Punjab and the great state of New York.

He mentioned that it is impossible to ignore the deeply troubling events unfolding on the global stage. The ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict and the Ukraine-Russia war have resulted in the tragic loss of innocent lives, which has left us all deeply concerned and saddened. In the face of these crises, LCCI strongly believes in the importance of a unified global response. The global economy is currently facing economic slowdown, rising unemployment, and significant disruptions in the supply chain, all of which have been worsened by these ongoing conflicts. He appealed to the international community to come together and play a constructive role in resolving these issues. In addition to these international concerns, we would also like to express our unease regarding the increasing incidents of blasphemy in some parts of the Western world. We recognize the importance of freedom of expression, but it should be exercised with sensitivity and respect for the religious beliefs of others.