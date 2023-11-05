Sunday, November 05, 2023
Info Minister lauds security forces for thwarting Mianwali terror attack

Web Desk
3:30 PM | November 05, 2023
National

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has paid glowing tribute to the brave soldiers, who foiled the terrorist attack on the Mianwali Training Air Base.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said the security forces successfully foiled the evil intentions of the terrorists by taking timely action.  He said the security forces, who thwarted the attack are the heroes of the nation.

Information Minister further said no matter how many names the terrorists change, the nation and the brave forces not only know them well, but will thwart their nefarious intentions like never before.

Murtaza Solangi said the entire nation stands side by side with the security forces in the war against terrorism.

Web Desk

National

