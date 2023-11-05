ITF Pakistan Juniors Leg-1 Tennis Championship 2023 commences  

Lahore - The ITF Pakistan Juniors Leg-1 Tennis Championship 2023 commenced on Saturday at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad. A Large number of junior tennis players boys and girls from Pakistan, Turkey, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Japan, Russia, Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka are participating in the championships. The opening ceremony and the main draw matches will commence tomorrow (Monday). PTF President Senator Salim Saifullah Khan visited the PTF Complex on Saturday to witness some of the matches and interacted with the Pakistani and foreign players. He welcomed all the foreign players, coaches and their parents. He advised the Pakistani players to continue working passionately to be a source of pride for Pakistan. In the boys singles qualifying 1st round, Nabeel Ali Qyum (PAK) beat Orhan Sohail (CAN) 6-2, 7-5; Takuto Fuke (JPN) beat Mustansir Ali Khan (PAK) 6-2, 6-0; Rayyan Khan (PAK) beat Shahzada Ghulam M Nazir (PAK) 6-0, 6-0. The final round of the qualifying matches will be played today (Sunday), and four players will move into the main draw.