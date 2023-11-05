JI demands muslim world to use ‘oil card’ against Israel

KARACHI-Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has demanded of the Muslim block of the world to use their oil exports as a card against Israel to bring an end to brutalities on part of Talavive against Palestinians.

He made the demand while addressing the seventh solidarity march in the city taken out by Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Women Wing, here on Saturday in Orangi Town area.

A large number of women belonging to all walks of life participated in the march. The participants, carrying placards and banners, chanted slogans against Israeli brutalities and particularly the fresh wave of terrorism on the part of Talavive. It was the seventh march of it’s kind in the mega city. JI leaders Mudasir Ansari and Khalid Zaman also addressed the solidarity march.

Speaking on the occasion, Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that Muslim countries should effectively use the oil card and suspend the direct or indirect supply to Israel.