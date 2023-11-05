Sunday, November 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ trailer shows the apes in charge

News Desk
November 05, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

SYDNEY - A teaser trailer for “Kingdom of the Planets of the Apes” is here. The film, set for theatrical release in spring 2024, is a follow up to 2017’s “War for the Planets of the Apes” film and picks up after after Caesar’s death in the last film. The latest release is the fourth film in the “Planets of the Apes” revival movies. In the film, apes are now dominant over humans and the cast includes Milliam H. Macy, Owen Teague, Kevin Durand, Freya Allen and Peter Macon. The movie began filming in 2022 in Sydney, Australia and wrapped in February 2023. Wes Ball directs and the screenplay was written by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver.

Tags:

News Desk

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1699072087.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023