KP bureaucracy reshuffled after permission from ECP

PESHAWAR - Following the permission of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), important positions in the bureaucracy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) underwent a reshuffle. The Department of Administrative Affairs announced the transfer and posting of over a dozen officers on Saturday.

Among those transferred are senior officers of Grades 18, 19, and 20. Amir Afaq of Grade 20 has been directed to report to the Managing Director (MD) of Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority, KP, and Engineer Abdul Ghafar Khan to Industries, Commerce from Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TE&VTA).

Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Abdul Nasir Khan, has been appointed as Additional Secretary Home, while Captain Retired Sanaullah Khan, the Additional Secretary Home, has been assigned the role of Deputy Commissioner Khyber. Additionally, Additional Secretary Home Javedullah Mehsud has been transferred as Deputy Commissioner Kurram, and Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Syed Saiful Islam Shah, is now Additional Secretary Home, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Special Secretary Establishment Zubair Ahmed has been appointed as Special Secretary Home, Additional Secretary Health Kaleemullah Khan as Special Secretary Establishment, and Director General Food Safety Shahrukh Ali Khan has been assigned the role of Additional Secretary LG&RD Department, while Additional Secretary LG & RD Shafiullah Khan takes over as Director General Food Safety. Director Officer Food Altaf Hussain has been appointed as Additional Secretary Relief Habilitation, Additional Secretary Home Maqsood Hasan as Director General Law and Human Rights Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Deputy Secretary Labor Department Gohar Zaman Wazir has been designated as the Additional Secretary LG&RD Department, while Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bunir Akhtar Nawaz is now the Director of Food Safety, and Zahid Usman Kakakhel is the new Additional Director of Food. The services of Additional Deputy Commissioner General Abbottabad Jibraeel Raza have been referred to the Home Department, and Additional Deputy Commissioner F&P Bajaur, Abdul Naseer, has been appointed as Deputy Secretary E&SE Department, while Additional Deputy Commissioner General Orakzai, Muhammad Shahbaz Khan Khattak, has been designated as Additional Deputy Commissioner Charssadda. Muntasar Masood Jan, who was awaiting appointment, has been appointed Additional Deputy Commissioner General Orakzai.