KU academic council members disapprove of 30pc fee hike

KARACHI-Around a dozen members of the academic council of the University of Karachi have opposed a recent plan of the varsity administration to increase students’ tuition fees by 30pc from the next academic year, alleging that the decision lacked transparency.

On Oct 17, the academic council had approved a 30pc increase in student fee in a meeting chaired by KU Vice Chancellor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi. According to sources, two notes of dissent, signed by 12 members of the academic council, have so far been submitted to the vice chancellor since the academic council held its meeting and took the decision on the tuition fee.

The signatories are: Prof Haris Shoaib, Prof Intikhab Ulfat, Prof Firdous Imran Ali, Dr Iftikhar Shah, Dr Abdul Jabbar Khan, Dr Naeem Ahmed, Prof Soleha Rahman, Prof Naheed Parveen, Prof Ashraf Kamal, Prof Maqsood Ansari, Prof Afaq Siddiqui and Dr Rabia Ismail Yousuf.

In the two notes, the copies of which are available, the teachers have disagreed with the administration’s officially released minutes of the meeting according to which the decision was ‘unanimous’. They, however, have described it as unilateral on behalf of the vice chancellor.

The members have demanded an immediate review of the decision by taking all stakeholders including students’ representatives on board as “rules of business were not followed” during the meeting and the decision “lacked transparency and consultation with relevant statutory bodies, i.e, the Senate and the Syndicate”.

Sharing what happened in the controversial academic council’s meeting, Prof Soleha Rahman, a former president of Karachi University Teachers’ Society (Kuts), said that the vice chancellor claimed during the meeting that the hike in tuition fee was part of the ‘pact’ reached with teachers in September for ending their boycott.

“This is absolutely false. There was no agreement over this during the meeting, which was attended by officials including the boards and universities secretary, the chairman of Sindh Higher Education Commission and the vice chancellor,” she said.

According to her, the members were not allowed to hold a discussion on the ‘announcement’ pertaining to the hike in tuition fee during the academic council’s meeting and the vice chancellor asked them to submit their questions in writing, if they had any. Asked whether members’ notes of dissent would have an impact, she said: “It wouldn’t have an impact unless the members followed it up.” KU VC Dr Iraqi could not be reached for a comment despite repeated attempts.

IJT PROTEST FEE HIKE

Activists of the Islami Jamiat-i-Talaba (IJT) gathered at the Administration Block and held a sit-in against the 30pc fee hike.