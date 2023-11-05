‘Lahore Lahore Aye’ Festival kabaddi event today  

LAHORE - The members of national kabaddi team will participate in the ‘Lahore Lahore Aye’ Festival grand kabaddi event scheduled to be staged at Punjab Stadium today (Sunday). Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman, DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail, several top sports stars and a large number of kabaddi enthusiasts will attend this great occasion.

It is worth mentioning that Sports Board Punjab is organising sports events of ‘Lahore Lahore Aye’ Festival on the directions of Punjab CM Syed Mohsin Naqvi. All leading kabaddi players including captain of national kabaddi team Irfan Mana and veteran star Musharraf Janjua will feature in ‘Lahore Lahore Aye’ Festival kabaddi competition.