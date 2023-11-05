Sunday, November 05, 2023
LESCO recovers over Rs 1m from 381 defaulters on 52nd day

Our Staff Reporter
November 05, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collabora­tion with Tehsildars (Recovery), recovered Rs 1 million from 381 chronic defaulters in all five districts - Lahore, Sheikhu­pura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 52nd day of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told the media here Saturday that on the 52nd day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the sup­port of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Nor­eez Humayun recovered out­standing dues of Rs 1.39 million from 51 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 2.31 million from 62 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 1.64 million from 47 defaulters.

