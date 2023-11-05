LUH sets up isolation ward for dengue patients

HYDERABAD - The Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Hyderabad has set up an isolation ward for dangue cases consisting of 20 beds. The Hospital’s Medical Superintendent Shahid Islam Junejo informed here on Saturday that the ward had been set up so that the patients suffering from dengue could be admitted to the Hospital. He added that Dr Muhammad Aslam Rajput had been made focal person for the dengue cases. According to him, as many as 61 patients suffering from dengue were admitted in LUH from 1 to 3 November. The MS said that all the required medicines and mosquito nets had been made available at the ward, adding that the concerned doctors and paramedics had been warned that negligence in dealing with the patients would lead to disciplinary action against them. He told that the anti-dengue spray was also being done in all parts of the Hospital.