Sunday, November 05, 2023
Marriage halls warned against time violation

Our Staff Reporter
November 05, 2023
FAISALABAD  -  Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has warned the management of marriage halls of strict action on violation of the Marriage Act. In a statement here on Saturday, he said that mar­riage halls should end their events till 10pm at all costs, otherwise they would be sealed heavily fined. He said that Marriage Act would be implemented in letter and spirit and no excuse would be accepted in this regard. 

He said that all assistant commissioners had already been directed to take strict ac­tion on violation of the Mar­riage Act without any discrimi­nation. People can also inform the Emergency Operational Center DC Office through tele­phone numbers 041-9201491, 041-9201492 and WhatsApp number 0340-1145883 if they see a marriage hall open after 10pm, he added.

MAN KILLED OVER ENMITY

An old enmity has claimed life of an old man in the area of Saddar police station, here on Saturday. Rescue 1122 spokesman said that rivals had opened fire on Arshad Ali (68) resident of Chak No.79-GB Satiana Road to avenge an old enmity. As a result, Arshad died on the spot while the ac­cused managed to escape from the scene after firing.

Our Staff Reporter

