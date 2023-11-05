Meeting reviews preparations for re-conduct of MDCAT

Peshawar - A high-level meeting, chaired by Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan, reviewed the preparations and arrangements for the re-conduct of the Medical and Dental College Admission Tests (MDCAT). The meeting delved into the proposed action plan by Khyber Medical University Peshawar for re-holding the tests, emphasizing the need for transparent arrangements.

In attendance were Advisor to Chief Minister for Health Dr Riaz Anwar, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Additional Chief Secretary Home Abid Majeed, administrative secretaries of concerned departments, Vice Chancellor of Khyber Medical University, high-ranking police and intelligence agency representatives, and other relevant authorities. Divisional Commissioners also participated via video link.

The meeting gave preliminary approval to the proposed action plan by Khyber Medical University for re-conducting the tests. It was decided to establish a committee led by the Additional Chief Secretary Home to implement the action plan effectively. Special tasks would be assigned to the police, district administration, intelligence agencies, and other relevant departments to ensure a transparent MDCAT.

Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan stressed the importance of foolproof arrangements for holding the tests transparently and directed all relevant authorities to prevent cheating, which had marred previous MDCATs. He considered cheating in exams a menace and called for strict measures to eliminate it.

Azam Khan assured that the provincial government would provide the necessary security, financial support, administrative assistance, and technical support to ensure a transparent MDCAT. The meeting announced that the MDCAT for admission to both public and private sector medical and dental colleges in the province would take place on the 26th of this month. Examination centres would be set up in seven districts, including D.I Khan, Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Dir Lower, Swat, and Abbottabad. A total of 46,220 registered candidates would participate, with 219 candidates found involved in cheating during the previous test blacklisted.