Minister reviews progress on Business Facilitation Centre

LAHORE - Caretaker Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer chaired a meeting to re­view progress on Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) here at TEVTA Secretariat on Saturday.

He said that BFC would be established on the ground floor of the Head Office of Punjab Small In­dustries Corporation (PSIC) in the Al-Falah build­ing, The Mall road, and the Punjab chief minister would inaugurate it the next month. He said that the focal persons for the departments concerned had been appointed at the Centre, asserting that now the investors would get respective NOCs (No Objection Certificate) and other facilities under one roof for setting up new factories. He said the Centre was a milestone in bringing new invest­ment in the province.

The minister said that an effective system for monitoring the BFC’s performance has been evolved, and Operational Review Committee and Steering Committee would monitor its perfor­mance. The committee, headed by Provincial Secre­tary Industries and Commerce Department, would have the representation of chambers of commerce and industry, and the relevant departments. SM Tanveer directed the authorities concerned to pre­pare the standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding the working of business facilitation. Ad­ditional Secretary Industry and Commerce, Deputy Managing Director PSIC, focal persons and officers of departments concerned attended the meeting.