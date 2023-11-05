Sunday, November 05, 2023
MQM-P asks workers to energetically carry forward election campaign

APP
November 05, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-Head of the Organizing Committee of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Saleem Razzak has expressed the hope that his party’s workers would dedicate their time and energy to make the election campaign successful.
Addressing the workers of MQM-P’s Hyderabad district office here on Saturday, he said that preparing for the elections was not a new experience for the workers of MQM-P. “The objective of MQM-P is to change the system of governance but to achieve that goal the party had to pass through the process of elections even though contesting and winning poles is never the party’s only priority,” he underlined.
He asserted that his party would secure a historic victory in the general elections in 2024.
Zafar Siddiqui, the party’s Hyderabad chapter organizer, said on the order of the Supreme Court, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had given February 8, 2024, as the date of the general elections. He asked the workers to make the best possible preparations for the polling day. He said a decisive victory requires a vigorous election campaign.

LESCO detects 338 power pilfering connections on 56th day

APP

