Sunday, November 05, 2023
NAB courts will continue trials in graft cases:

Top court issues written order about NAB law case

NAB courts will continue trials in graft cases:
Agencies
November 05, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Saturday issued a written order pertaining to hearing of appeals on October 31 against the termination of amendments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance.  A five-member larger bench of the top court presided by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa had heard the case. The written order said that the accountability courts had been stopped from taking decisions in NAB references till the final ver­dict in the appeals. How­ever, they would con­tinue the trials in graft cases. The court said that the appeals would be fixed for hearing af­ter the full court issued a detailed verdict on the Practice and Procedure Act. The Supreme Court has also issued notices to the Attorney Gener­al of Pakistan, and Advo­cate Generals of the four provinces and federal capital Islamabad in the said case. It may be men­tioned here that the fed­eration and others had filed appeals to the SC against the termination of NAB amendments.

Agencies

