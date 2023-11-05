Sunday, November 05, 2023
Naqvi wants strict implementation of one-dish order at weddings

November 05, 2023
LAHORE   -   Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ordered on Saturday strict implementation of one-dish and working hours restriction at the wedding ceremonies.

According to a letter, issued to the district administration, the CM took notice of violation of one-dish and working hours restriction at wedding functions. 

The letter called upon commissioners and deputy commissioners to ensure implementation of onedish and working hours restrictions at weddings. Naqvi said that one-dish and 10pm closing timing at wedding halls should be strictly implemented throughout the province, including Lahore. He said indiscriminate action should be taken against the violators of orders. 

CM inspects Defence Mor flyover project

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Ghora Chowk Defence Mor flyover project and reviewed progress on the project, besides inspecting ongoing construction work.

Supply, wholesale rates being monitored to check price hike: DC

