Sunday, November 05, 2023
Pakistan’s Shahzaib wins gold in Asian Open Taekwondo C’ship
OUR STAFF REPORT
November 05, 2023
LAHORE-As many as six different weight category competitions were held on the second day of the kyorugi event during the 5th Combaxx Asian Taekwondo Open Championship in Islamabad. 
In the men’s -54kg final, Pakistan’s Shahzaib Khan showed a brilliant performance against Saudi Arabia’s Riad Hamdi to win the gold medal. While Pakistan’s Tanzeel Hasnat won the bronze, compatriot Abubakar Siddique got the 4th bronze. 
In the men’s -63 kg category final, Afghanistan’s Mohsin Raza won 2-0 against Saudi Arabia’s Muhammad Zakariya. Pakistan’s Haroon Khan won the bronze while Pakistan’s Nouman Khan won the fourth bronze.
In the men’s +87 kg final, Afghanistan’s Ali Akber Amiri defeated Pakistan’s Hamza Umar Saeed 2-1 after an exciting and thrilling contest. Egypt’s Muhammad Ali won the bronze and Kuwait’s Ali Hameed Hassan won the fourth bronze. In the women’s -46 category final, Kazakhstan’s Nargiza Koishybekova won the gold medal by defeating her compatriot Aidana Yedilbayeva 2-0.
In the women’s -53kg final, Iran’s Nahid Kiyani won the gold medal by winning 2-0 against her compatriot Mobina Nimatzadeh. Pakistan’s Rafia Abdul Samad won the bronze and Dunia Ali Abutalib of the Saudi Arab world won the fourth bronze.
In the women’s -67 kg category final, Kazakhstan’s Nuray Khussainova won 2-1 against Britain’s Erin Shaw, Pakistan’s Maleeha Ali won the bronze, while Kazakhstan’s Zhadyra Khairullina won the fourth bronze medal.

