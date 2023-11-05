Police playing vital role for improving law & order situation in Balochistan: IG

QUETTA - Balochistan’s Inspector General of Police (IGP) Abdul Khaliq Shaikh said on Saturday that police were playing a crucial role in maintaining law and order in the province despite a lack of resources, by making several changes and adopting new strategies as needed. He expressed these views while inaugurating a police station in Loralai. Earlier, the IGP inaugurated the new Sadar Police Station with Ayan Khan, son of Shaheed Ashraf Tareen, an ATF officer of Loralai Police.

The IGP inspected the new police station and then visited the Allala Nawaz Shaheed Police Line Loralai, where he inaugurated the newly con­structed Shaheed Shah Khalid and Shaheed Gh­ulam Muhammad Barracks. He also inspected the under-construction D3 in the police line.

The IGP also visited the DIG office Loralai and met tribal leaders, including former Governor Sar­dar Gul Muhammad Khan Jogezaim, others, and Chairman Municipal Committee Aziz Pathan. On this occasion, the IGP said that in the context of ex­ternal interference in Balochistan, there had been an increase in terrorist incidents with the purpose of weakening the internal conditions of Pakistan.

To prevent this, he said, Balochistan Police need­ed public cooperation to control terrorism in the province. To get this cooperation, he said, police would have to make service to the public their mot­to and redress the grievances of the people. The IGP met police personnel injured on duty under differ­ent circumstances in the Loralai Police Range Ghazi Unit and gave them cash on behalf of the police.