PPP to contest polls with full preparations: Kundi

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - PPP Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi, has expressed the party’s support for the announcement of the election date following Supreme Court intervention.

He stated that the PPP has been advocating for timely elections, and now that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the date, the PPP will participate in the general elections with full preparations. These remarks were made during a conversation with the divisional senior vice president of the party, Sardar Malik Iqbal Khan Esar. Kundi mentioned that the People’s Party intends to field candidates in all the constituencies of Dera Ismail Khan and will actively participate in the elections.

Kundi further emphasized the importance of political parties agreeing on the Charter of Democracy to ensure transparent elections and a sustainable, stable democratic system in the country.