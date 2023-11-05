PTDC planning to establish TIC at Gwadar airport for tourists

The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation will establish a modern Tourist Information Center at New Gwadar International Airport to facilitate the foreign and local tourists.

Talking to APP, a PTDC official said the establishment of TIC would provide comprehensive information to tourists thronging to Pakistan from various countries to enjoy the beauty of recreational sites of Balochistan province.

He highlighted the growing significance of Gwadar as a tourist destination, attracting visitors from across the country and around the world.

He said Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah is committed to execute the project of TIC at Gwadar to utilize the vast prospects of tourism at Makran coast.