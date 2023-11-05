Sunday, November 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PTDC planning to establish TIC at Gwadar airport for tourists

PTDC planning to establish TIC at Gwadar airport for tourists
Web Desk
1:47 PM | November 05, 2023
National

The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation will establish a modern Tourist Information Center at New Gwadar International Airport to facilitate the foreign and local tourists.

Talking to APP, a PTDC official said the establishment of TIC would provide comprehensive information to tourists thronging to Pakistan from various countries to enjoy the beauty of recreational sites of Balochistan province.

He highlighted the growing significance of Gwadar as a tourist destination, attracting visitors from across the country and around the world.

He said Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah is committed to execute the project of TIC at Gwadar to utilize the vast prospects of tourism at Makran coast.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1699161246.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023