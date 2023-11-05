Sunday, November 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PTI’s Asad Qaiser sent to Adiala jail in graft case

PTI’s Asad Qaiser sent to Adiala jail in graft case
News Desk
November 05, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Former National Assembly speaker and senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser has been sent to Adiala jail by a judicial magistrate on Saturday.

On Friday, the veteran politician was taken into custody from his Islamabad residence by police and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Anti- Corruption Establishment (ACE) over alleged corruption in procurement relating to Swabi’s Gajju Khan Medical College.

The first information report (FIR) registered on the complaint of former ACE investigation officer Hidayat Shah, accuses Qasier and four health department officials of causing Rs16.456 million worth of loss to the treasury by “stealing” the equipment and purchasing substandard furniture.

The Islamabad police today presented Qasier before a judicial magistrate in Islamabad seeking PTI stalwart’s remand in the graft case. Meanwhile, PTI’s legal team comprising Shoaib Sha­heen Barrister Gohar Ali Khan urged the court to “dis­charge” the PTI leader.

Supply, wholesale rates being monitored to check price hike: DC

“[We] are filing an applica­tion for Asad Qaiser’s protec­tive bail,” Shaheen told the ju­dicial magistrate.

The lawyer also questioned why the KP police didn’t ap­prehend Qaiser from the KP as he frequently visits the province. 

“Who gave Islamabad police the authority to arrest Qasier?” “The KP police wrote to the Is­lamabad police to arrest Qasi­er,” Shaheen said, adding: “If KP anti-corruption police had sought federal capital police’s assistance [then] it would’ve been a different [matter].”

Furthermore, Barrister Khan reprimanded the man­ner in which Qaiser was tak­en into custody.

“There’s a way [and pro­cedure] to make an arrest,” Khan said. He also ques­tioned whether the KP po­lice have a warrant to arrest the PTI leader. Meanwhile, the judge — commenting on the prospects of Qasi­er’s bail — said that a judi­cial magistrate court could not approve the PTI lead­er’s bail. The court then di­rected the authorities to shift the PTI bigwig to Adia­la jail where he is to be kept in judicial lockup — till ACE transfers him to KP.

37 new vehicles provided to PHP Faisalabad

Tags:

News Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1699072087.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023