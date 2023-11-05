QWP chief for strategy to tackle worsening law, order situation

Peshawar - Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, the Chairman of the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Mianwali airbase and called for federal and provincial governments to collaborate on a strategy to address the deteriorating law and order situation and curb terrorism.

Speaking at Kangra Union Council in Shabqadar tehsil in Charsadda, Aftab Khan Sherpao expressed concern about the resurgence of terrorism and urged prompt and timely action to prevent it.

He specifically condemned attacks on police and army soldiers in Dera Ismail Khan and Gwadar.