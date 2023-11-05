Sunday, November 05, 2023
Robber injured in police encounter fled

5:49 PM | November 05, 2023
National

A robber was injured in shootout with police near National Highways -115-10 RK, here on Saturday.

Police were informed that some robbers snatched a car and cash from a citizen and ran away towards a village.

Having being informed, a police team was formed who set out to chase the fleeing perpetrators.

The police and the outlaws hah an encounter near a village on National Highways.

In the skirmish, a robber was injured, but his accomplices took him with them, leaving the snatched car at crime scene.

The police claimed the robbers were hiding in fields, adding a manhunt was launched for tracking down them.

According to the police, they robbers are history-sheeters and involved in dozens of cases of robberies and kidnapping for ransom.

Further investigation is underway.

