Role of SOS Village Peshawar discussed for education of children

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for Information Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel met with Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aamir Javed and Chairman of SOS Village Peshawar Managing Committee Justice (R) Qalandar Khan here at Chief Secretary office Peshawar yesterday.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry was also present during the meeting. In the meeting, the role of SOS Village Peshawar was discussed regarding the welfare and education of the children. Chairman Managing Committee SOS Village Peshawar Justice (R) Qalandar Khan discussed the facilities and procedures of the SOS Village Peshawar