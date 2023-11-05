Sunday, November 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Role of SOS Village Peshawar discussed for education of children

Our Staff Reporter
November 05, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -  The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for Information Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel met with Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aamir Javed and Chairman of SOS Village Peshawar Managing Committee Justice (R) Qalandar Khan here at Chief Secretary office Peshawar yesterday.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry was also present during the meeting. In the meeting, the role of SOS Village Peshawar was discussed regarding the welfare and education of the children. Chairman Managing Committee SOS Village Peshawar Justice (R) Qalandar Khan discussed the facilities and procedures of the SOS Village Peshawar

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1699072087.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023