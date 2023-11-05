Rs439m fine imposed on 3,503 power pilferers

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Electric Supply Com­pany (FESCO) caught 3,503 power pilferers during last 57 days and im­posed a fine of over Rs439 million for stealing electricity in various areas of the company during the ongoing spe­cial anti-power theft drive.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Saturday that over 9.432 million detection units were charged. A sum of over Rs.254.5 million was also re­covered from the defaulters.

He said that 3330 cases were regis­tered against power theft in various police stations whereas the police also arrested 2822 pilferers so far.

He further said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1133 points in Faisalabad district and imposed a fine of Rs.141.8 million on them under the head of 2.03 million detection units.

In Jhang district, the FESCO teams caught 364 electricity thieves and im­posed a fine of Rs.53.5 million under 1278,000 detection units.

Similarly, 372 cases of electric­ity theft were detected in Bhak­kar district and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.47.7 million un­der 933,000 detection units. He further said that 380 electricity thieves were caught from Chiniot district and they were imposed a fine of Rs.54 million under 1175,000 detection units.

In Khushab district, 120 consum­ers were found involved in electric­ity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs18.6 million for 368,000 detection units. The FESCO teams also caught 447 power pilfer­ers from Mianwali and they were fined with Rs.44.8 million for 992,000 detection units.

In Sargodha district, 375 cases of electricity theft were detected. Hence, a fine of Rs.41.8 million was imposed on the electricity thieves under 893,000 detection units. The FES­CO teams also caught 273 electricity thieves from Toba Tek Singh district. Therefore, the company imposed a fine of Rs.33.2 million for 645,000 de­tection units, spokesman added.