Rural Zone of Islamabad Police hold 2269 outlaws during ongoing year

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad capital police Rural Zone police teams arrested 2,269 outlaws including 149 members of 59 criminal gangs during the ongoing year involved in a series of heinous crimes and criminal activities and recovered vehicles, motorcycles, drugs, liquor and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a Public relations officer said on Saturday.

He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

According to the details, the Rural Zone police teams conducted a massive crackdown against the criminal elements involved in a series of criminal activities and succeeded in apprehending 2,269 outlaws including 149 members of 59 criminal gangs and 495 absconders during the ongoing year. Police teams also recovered 19 stolen vehicles, 61 stolen motorbikes, 95.66 kilogram hashish, 76.91 kilogram heroin, 207 bottles of wine, 1,316 liter alcohol, 277 pistols, 24 rifles with ammunition and eight daggers from their possession. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir, Khan directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons.

The performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis. No laxity will be tolerated in official duties, he maintained. Also, Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 11 outlaws including two professional baggers from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, he said.

He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions the Golra police team arrested four accused namely Hamza Yaseen, Ehtasham Ul Haq, Muhammad Fayyaz and Muhammad Abad and recovered 1,251 gram heroin and one 30 bore pistol from their possession. The Khanna police team arrested an accused namely Ehsan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Likewise, the Koral police team arrested an accused namely Zulqurnain and recovered one 9mm pistol from his possession. Nilore police team arrested an accused namely Shamraiz Akhtar and recovered 545 gram heroin from his possession. Similarly, the Shahzad Town police team arrested two accused namely Muhammad Irfan and Mohsin Naseer and recovered 520 gram hashish and 255 gram heroin from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During the ongoing crackdown against professional beggars, the Islamabad Capital Police arrested two professional baggers and registered cases against them under the beggar act. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”, he maintained.