Sunday, November 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Sasta Bazaar to hold for selling seized items of Custom in Quetta on Nov 5

APP
November 05, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -  The district administration and Pakistan Customs Department decided to sell the seized items at a dis­counted price for facilitating people in Quetta. Ac­cording to a press release issued here on Saturday in this context, Sasta Bazaar would be held near Bena­zir Flyover from 11 a.m. in Quetta on Sunday. Seized items including sugar (10000 kg), tea (1000), cook­ing oil (1000 litres), dry milk (2000 kg) and blankets (400) will be available at cheap and discounted pric­es in the stall. District administration urged citizens to take benefit from the consumption of commodi­ties at discounted prices in the cheap market.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1699072087.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023