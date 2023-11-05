Sasta Bazaar to hold for selling seized items of Custom in Quetta on Nov 5

QUETTA - The district administration and Pakistan Customs Department decided to sell the seized items at a dis­counted price for facilitating people in Quetta. Ac­cording to a press release issued here on Saturday in this context, Sasta Bazaar would be held near Bena­zir Flyover from 11 a.m. in Quetta on Sunday. Seized items including sugar (10000 kg), tea (1000), cook­ing oil (1000 litres), dry milk (2000 kg) and blankets (400) will be available at cheap and discounted pric­es in the stall. District administration urged citizens to take benefit from the consumption of commodi­ties at discounted prices in the cheap market.