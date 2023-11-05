Security forces foil attack on Mianwali airbase, all nine terrorists shot dead: ISPR

Says no damage done to any of PAF’s functional, operational assets n PM commends PAF for successfully foiling terrorist attack n Says any attempt to undermine security will meet with unwavering resistance.

ISLAMABAD - At least nine terrorists were killed during combing and clearance operation at Pakistan Air Force Airbase in Mianwali, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Saturday.

“Alhumdolliah, combing and clearance operation at PAF Training Airbase Mianwali has been concluded and all nine terrorists have been sent to hell,” says a press statement issued by the ISPR. The successful operation was launched by security forces to eliminate any potential threat in the surrounding area following the cowardly and failed terrorist attack on the base on Saturday morning.

“No damage has been done to any of the PAF’s functional operational assets, while only some damage was done to three already phased out non-operational aircraft during the attack.” According to the ISPR, the prompt and professional conclusion of the operation serves as a stark reminder to all enemies of peace that Pakistan’s Armed Forces remain vigilant and are fully capable of defending the homeland from any threat.

Earlier, the ISPR said, “On 04 November, 2023, in the early hours of the day, Mianwali Training Air Base of Pakistan Air Force came under a failed terrorist at­tack which, Alhumdolliah, due to the swift and effective re­sponse by the troops, has been foiled and thwarted, ensuring the safety and security of per­sonnel and assets.”

Demonstrating exceptional courage and timely response, three terrorists were neu­tralised while entering the base while remaining 3 terrorists were cornered/isolated due to timely and effective response by the troops. However, during the attack, some damage to three already grounded aircraft and a fuel bowser also occurred. A comprehensive joint clearance and combing operation is in fi­nal stages to completely clear the area. Pakistan Armed Forces remain committed to eliminat­ing menace of terrorism from the country at all costs.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Saturday commended the Pakistan Air Force for thwart­ing the terrorist attack on PAF Training Base in Mianwali.

“The valiant Pakistan Air Force has once again proven its mettle by thwarting a coward­ly terrorist attack in Mianwali,” the prime minister wrote on X, formerly twitter. He said any at­tempt to undermine the securi­ty would meet with unwavering resistance. “The nation stands with you and we salute your courage and resolve.”