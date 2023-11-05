Senator Qadir condemns attacks on security forces in Balochistan, Dera Ismail Khan

QUETTA - Chairman Standing Committee for Petroleum and Resources Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir on Saturday strongly condemned attacks on se­curity forces in Balochistan and Dera Ismail Khan. In a statement issued here, he said that such cowardly at­tacks would not weaken the morale of security forces and the nation saying that anti-elements wanted to destabi­lize the peace of the country to halt the development processes of the country and Balochistan. He said that nefari­ous design of anti-elements would be foiled from the country for maintain­ing durable peace by the contribution of security forces and the nation.

The Chairman Standing Commit­tee said that the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the forces of the Pakistan Army to strengthen defence of the country. He said that there was a need to speed up the op­erations against terrorists to elimi­nate terrorist activities from the ar­eas. The Senator said that the law and order situation was improved in the country due to the numerous sacrific­es of security forces. He also paid rich tribute to martyrs of security forces.