Significance of writing

Undeniably, writing is the funda­mental element that helps one identify oneself in every aspect of life. Writing supports individuals in exploring ideas, words, and im­pressive expressions. It enhanc­es one’s sentence formation, word formation, and weaknesses. More­over, it provokes one to seek ideas, knowledge, and information relat­ed to it, increasing the thirst for knowledge and ideas.

Writing has been one of the most supportive and effective tools for self-improvement and self-aware­ness. Through writing, a writer comes to know their skillfulness in that field. It motivates one to pur­sue knowledge, information, and ideas, ratifying one’s diction and syntax while increasing knowl­edge and awareness. It never lets writers feel alone in life; it makes them known, blissful, and well-re­garded in the hearts and minds of future generations. It acquaints them with the qualities of an ex­cellent writer who lived or wrote in the past.

It motivates and inspires them through the qualities, efforts, hard work, and struggles of those writ­ers. As a result, many written ma­terials from the past have illumi­nated the names of writers whose works were disseminated after their deaths. Their writings en­sure they are never forgotten in history. Writing brings beauty, im­pressiveness, and attractiveness to one’s communication and de­velops one’s communication style. Besides, it ensures one’s name is never forgotten. As Abdul Malik says, “Writing is the beginning of knowing oneself.” Certainly, peo­ple come to identify themselves through writing, generating new innovations, information, and awareness. They also come to know the entire history of their ancestors. In conclusion, writing is an identification of oneself.

ABDUL MALIK LEHRI,

Quetta.