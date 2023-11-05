Sunday, November 05, 2023
Smog crisis

November 05, 2023
Opinions, Letters

The Punjab government is con­sidering implementing a week­ly holiday and work-from-home arrangement to counter smog in Lahore. This is a bold and unprece­dented move by the provincial gov­ernment to tackle the environmen­tal crisis that has been plaguing the city for years. Lahore has been fac­ing severe air pollution problems due to various factors such as ve­hicular emissions, industrial activi­ties, crop burning, and dust storms. According to a report by IQAir, La­hore was ranked as the most pol­luted city in the world in 2022.

The smog In Lahore not only af­fects the visibility and aesthet­ics of the city but also poses seri­ous health risks to its residents. Smog can cause respiratory infec­tions, asthma, allergies, eye irrita­tion, and even cancer. Therefore, it is imperative that the government take effective measures to reduce the smog levels and improve the air quality in Lahore.

Crop residue burning is a common practice in Pakistan and India, espe­cially during the months of October and November. This is the season when rice and sugarcane are har­vested, and people will start burn­ing the residues, which will increase the smog. There are some initiatives to prevent this, such as providing farmers with machines called Happy Seeders at a subsidised cost. These machines help manage crop residues effectively without the need for burn­ing. Another option is to use modern technology that can help farmers convert crop residues into biogas or other fuels, which can earn them ex­tra income and improve soil quality.

AZEEM HAKRO,

Umerkot.

