Smog crisis

The Punjab government is considering implementing a weekly holiday and work-from-home arrangement to counter smog in Lahore. This is a bold and unprecedented move by the provincial government to tackle the environmental crisis that has been plaguing the city for years. Lahore has been facing severe air pollution problems due to various factors such as vehicular emissions, industrial activities, crop burning, and dust storms. According to a report by IQAir, Lahore was ranked as the most polluted city in the world in 2022.
The smog In Lahore not only affects the visibility and aesthetics of the city but also poses serious health risks to its residents. Smog can cause respiratory infections, asthma, allergies, eye irritation, and even cancer. Therefore, it is imperative that the government take effective measures to reduce the smog levels and improve the air quality in Lahore.
Crop residue burning is a common practice in Pakistan and India, especially during the months of October and November. This is the season when rice and sugarcane are harvested, and people will start burning the residues, which will increase the smog. There are some initiatives to prevent this, such as providing farmers with machines called Happy Seeders at a subsidised cost. These machines help manage crop residues effectively without the need for burning. Another option is to use modern technology that can help farmers convert crop residues into biogas or other fuels, which can earn them extra income and improve soil quality.
AZEEM HAKRO,
Umerkot.