Special cleansing campaign initiated in province: Pirkani

QUETTA - Munici­pal Secretary Noor Ahmad Pirkani said that a special cleaning campaign has been started across the province including Quetta city from November 1 to 30. He ex­pressed these views while talking to a delegation of journalists here. Secretary Noor Ahmed Pirkani said the Provincial Local Govern­ment Minister Sheikh Mehm­oodul Hasan Mandukhel had issued orders to start a one-month special cleaning campaign across the prov­ince. Under which a special cleaning campaign has been started from November 1 to 30, during which, along with cleaning in other areas of the province including Quetta, the piles of garbage will be removed and they could be disposed of.