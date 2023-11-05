Sunday, November 05, 2023
Special cleansing campaign initiated in province: Pirkani

APP
November 05, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -   Munici­pal Secretary Noor Ahmad Pirkani said that a special cleaning campaign has been started across the province including Quetta city from November 1 to 30. He ex­pressed these views while talking to a delegation of journalists here. Secretary Noor Ahmed Pirkani said the Provincial Local Govern­ment Minister Sheikh Mehm­oodul Hasan Mandukhel had issued orders to start a one-month special cleaning campaign across the prov­ince. Under which a special cleaning campaign has been started from November 1 to 30, during which, along with cleaning in other areas of the province including Quetta, the piles of garbage will be removed and they could be disposed of.

