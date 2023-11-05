Supersystem not Superstar

Istehkam e Pakistan party chief, Jehangir Tareen, coined an interesting phrase: “We need a super system, not a superstar.”

Pithy, and also true. The last few years of inactivity in structural reform will cost us dearly, and already has. The decline in the ability of our systems to deliver is combined with the lack of a clear direction of what exactly they are to deliver. The opportunity cost of doing nothing while there are miles to walk, is not the same now as it was five, ten, or fifteen years ago. It has increased and multiplied without any remedy available for how to pay this increased cost. Another political cycle has been completed with twists, turns, and the agony of instability. Promises have been made and forgotten, privatizations not completed, basic health indicators ignored.

Structural reform can be begun only on stable ground, and the slightest tremor will cause the process to disrupt. Elected governments do have the ability and privilege to take decisions on behalf of their voters, but that privilege should not extend to basic macroeconomic and health policy. Rather than every successive government treat the symptoms, there ought to be a spoken or unspoken, but universal agreement among all political stakeholders that the malady itself needs a cure.

Just like a “superstar” is not the answer, perhaps no one party can be that ‘superstar’ either. Who will invent this supersystem, what is it expected to deliver, and to what extent will it be changed by every political government that takes office. Perhaps the IPP chief will be the one to take the lead and distinguish himself from the competition by raising a forum on which multiple political parties share their thoughts on this idea. Hopefully the next superstar we see rise in Pakistan is in fact the supersystem.