Sylvester Stallone reminisces about his ‘Rocky’ rise

LONDON-Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger can look back and laugh now about their heated rivalry as they once sought to one-up each other in terms of box-office muscle. Give Arnold the edge when it comes to Netflix documentary memoirs, with his eponymous three-parter easily topping “Sly,” a too Stallone-centric rumination on his “Rocky” rise. Simply put, too much of the documentary involves Stallone holding forth regarding his life and career, with a few noteworthy revelations – from fortuitous casting developments on “Rocky” to Dolph Lundgren putting him in the hospital during the making of “Rocky IV” – but also a lot of self-serving and frankly tired insights. Stallone opens up about living with his abusive father, how he started writing out of frustration with the thuggish roles he kept getting offered, and how he turned down what was then a lot of money when making “Rocky” because, while the studio liked the script, they adamantly opposed the idea of him starring in it. As old clips and current interviews remind us, “Rocky” changed Stallone’s life overnight, while relegating his brother, Frank, to the unenviable status of being known as little more than “Rocky’s brother.” Easily forgotten, though, is that Stallone’s efforts to follow that early success yielded failures like “F.I.S.T.”